Public invited to honor four veterans at Military Honors Funeral

By Shari Harris, Publisher

A Military Honors Funeral will be provided for four unclaimed veterans beginning at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 25, thanks to the Missing in America Project (MIAP) in cooperation with the Craig-Hurtt Funeral Home & Cremation Care Center, Mountain Grove, Holman Howe Funeral Home in Lebanon, the Texas County Coroner, and the Missouri State Veterans Cemetery in Waynesville.

Four Vietnam-era veterans were recovered from Howell, Wright, Texas and Laclede counties. Their cremated remains will find a resting place May 25 in the Missouri State Veterans Cemetery in Waynesville.

FR Ricky L. Gwin, U.S. Navy, was a Licking resident. Texas County Coroner Marie Lasater began the process of finding a resting place for Gwin. The other veterans being honored are Sgt. Donald Dale Henson, U.S. Army; A3C Daniel Franklin Killinger, U.S. Air Force; and SR Joseph T. Donaho, U.S. Navy.

The ceremony timeline begins at 9 a.m. at Holman Howe Funeral Home, 320 Adams Ave., Lebanon, with arrival; ride brief is at 9:30 a.m.; dignified transfer of remains will be conducted at 9:45 a.m.; and escort to the Missouri State Veterans Cemetery, 25350 Hwy. H, Waynesville, will be at 10 a.m. Arrival at the cemetery is planned for 10:45 a.m., with Military Honors commencing at 11 a.m.

The public is invited to help honor these veterans. Those unable to participate in the morning engagements are welcome to meet at the cemetery no later than 11 a.m.

MIAP defines their purpose as “to locate, identify and inter the unclaimed cremated remains of American veterans through the joint efforts of private, state and federal organizations, to provide honor, respect and dignity to those who have served this country by securing a final resting place for these forgotten veterans.”

For information about these veterans or the Missing In America Project, contact Daniel Poirier at (770) 377-2377, or miaga30512@gmail.com.