By Christy Porter, Managing Editor

Sweet Endless Temptations, the newest diner and bakery in Licking, features seasonal menus, with customer suggestions and recommendations highly favored. Owner Brandy Calvert considers it a family-owned business, as every partner employee contributes to its success. The team consists of Calvert, Brenda Sue Mooney, Tommy Gale, Jr., Chris Mooney and Kayla Stienbarger.

While vacationing at Boiling Springs almost 10 years ago, Calvert fell in love with the Ozarks, went back to northeast Missouri, packed and moved to the area.

Following family tradition, Calvert began in the restaurant business at a very young age and is a certified chef.

“I love cooking in general, I love the pleasure that food gives people and I love to experiment,” she shares. She also confides, “I love baking!”

Prompted in 2016 out of necessity when she needed a cake for her twin daughters, she chose to bake and decorate it herself. Her abilities expanded to cake carving and she specializes in realistic cakes. Customers may special order cakes and baked goods from a selection of 65 cake flavors and over 25 frosting flavors. She also likes to help the community by contributing baked items to benefits and fundraisers.

“We do a lot of praying, asking God what He wants us to do as we stay busy and hope to expand our services,” said Calvert.

The breakfast menu includes homemade smothered biscuits and sausage gravy, served in full or half orders. A specialty is deep fried biscuits covered with a secret recipe icing.

Currently the lunch menu includes a daily special, as well as nachos, salads, wraps and tuna, crab or chicken salads. An oversize (as in bigger than a dinner plate), jumbo pork tenderloin with secret breading ingredients has proven very popular as the Tuesday daily special; it does come in an average Joe portion that is slightly smaller.

Sweet Endless Temptations delivers to area businesses and hopes to expand to offering catering services and special events.

Daily specials and the menu may be found on Facebook at Sweet Endless Temptations by Brandy, on location at 107 E. Highway 32, Licking, or by calling 573-612-4463. Their store hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.