Wildcat Track District Meet

By Coach Steve Rissler

Seven LHS track athletes traveled to College of the Ozarks to compete against the top athletes of District 6. The team traveled to Point Lookout on Friday evening to practice and get acclimated to the track at C of O. After a successful final practice, the team had a relaxing dinner at Olive Garden and retired to the hotel.

“No matter what happens today, I am happy with what was achieved this track season. We are trying to build a culture that kids will gravitate to and the foundation was laid over the last three months.” – Coach Rissler

In Girls’ Long Jump, Winter Murray came in as the 8th seed and had excellent 3rd and 4th jumps to set a new season record and finish 6th overall at 14’4″. Finley Sullins had her best jump since early April, going 14’11.5″ and qualifying for State, finishing 4th.

In Girls’ Triple Jump, Allie Hock had an “off” first phase of her first jump and tweaked her quad. She was able to get it together to have a nice second jump of 31’4.5″ to put her in the running. Hock had to leave mid-event to compete in the 4x100m. She reaggravated her leg during the relay and wasn’t able to take off on her last jump. She finished on the bubble in 5th place.

Sullins competed in both the Girls’ 100m and 200m sprint competitions. She finished 6th in both of the dashes behind a loaded field of All-State sprinters. She ran a 13.60 and 29.09, respectively.

Levi Venker competed in both Boys’ Shot and Discus. He opened the day with Discus and threw 106′ and finished 8th overall. Venker had a good showing in the Shot Put, throwing 41’8″ and finishing on the bubble in 5th place.

Kaida Cook had the last event of the day, Girls’ Discus. She was coming off a district championship but wasn’t able to get into a rhythm in the ring. She finished 6th with a throw of 86′.

Kasey Richards competed against a loaded field in the half-mile, Girls’ 800m event. Richards ran a season best 2:43.81 and finished 8th.

The Girls 4x100m team consisted of first leg Hock, second leg Richards, third leg Murray, anchor Sullins. This team first competed together at the last meet of the season in Bourbon less than two weeks ago. They were the last seed in districts and finished 4th. The girls ran a season best 55.1 and finished in 8th place.

Oscar Phillips came in as the 4th seed in Pole Vault, in a field stacked with All-State vaulters. Phillips stayed clean through the opening rounds, setting himself up to win possible tie breakers. He cemented his place in the top 4 with a new Personal Record of 11’6″.