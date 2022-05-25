Classifieds: May 26 – June 1, 2022

Yard/Garage Sale:

Large Garage Sale: Friday, May 27, and until noon, Saturday, May 28, 1096 N. Industrial Dr., Houston. Baby furniture and accessories, baby clothes and essentials, brand-name and some never worn; children’s and adult’s name-brand clothing, lots of miscellaneous. H/5/1tp

Multi-Family Barn Sale: Reed, Poynter, Gayer, Knapp, 4 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Thursday evening; 7 a.m. – noon, Friday, 7656 Highway 17, Houston. Sale in big barn, rain or shine. Lots of clothing, baby items, household items, furniture and miscellaneous. H/5/1tp

For Sale:

For Sale: Horned Hereford bulls, thick, deep-sided, gentle, ideal cross for Angus cows, 417-268-7687. H/51/7tp

For Sale: Now available at The Licking News, books by author Marie Lasater – Democrat Ridge and Nature Has the Cure – Vol. 1-3. L/1/tfn

For Sale: At The Licking News, books by Larry Dablemont. 115 S. Main St., Licking. L/1/tfn

For Sale: Now available at The Licking News office, “Beyond the Voice of 9-1-1 Dispatch,” by Terra Culley, and “Our Constitution Made Easy,” by Richard Britner. L/1/tfn

Maps Available: Texas County historical map of caves, springs, mills, evidence of early man, schools, complete guide to our past. Only $1 at the Houston Herald. H/40/tfp

Great Gift: “Images of Our Lives,” a 134-page pictorial history of Houston and Texas County. (Only $36) Available online and you will also receive a free digital copy at: http://www.magcloud.com/browse/issue/773173.

Help Wanted:

Help Wanted: George O. White State Forest Nursery has openings for outside hourly positions Monday – Friday. The starting wage is $15.00 per hour. Apply in person at the nursery. Must be 18 years or older to apply. 14027 Shafer Road, Licking, MO 65542. 573-674-3229. L/21/1tc

Housekeeper Wanted: Part-time at the Southern Inn Motel, Houston, Mo. Call 417-967-4591 or 417-274-0103. H/5/1tc

Help Wanted: Cabool Schools has an opening for a bookkeeper/payroll clerk. Experience a must. Please contact Dr. Karl Janson for more information. Kjanson@cabool.k12.mo.us H/4/2tc

Help Wanted: Maintenance man for rentals. Needs general repair skills, plumbing, electrical, must have own tools. Call Bradley, 417-217-5896. H/4/4tp

For Rent:

For Rent: 2 bedroom, 1 bath, 14×70 mobile home. $400/month. Need landlord, work references. No smoking, no pets. 417-457-1015. L/21/tfc

Office Space For Rent: 217 N. Hwy. 63, formerly Country Cupboard. 417-260-3040. L/15/tfc

For Rent: Did you know the Melba Performing Arts Center can be rented for your private event? Call 417-260-0043. H/21/tfp

For Rent: Houston community kitchen, Main Street, Houston. Fully equipped, freezer, walk-in refrigeration, commercial stove, stainless steel work-station tables. Call 417-967-4545 to reserve. H/51/tfp

Notices:

Services Offered:

QPC Quality Plumbing and Construction, LLC. 24-hr. emergency service. Call today. 573-729-1030. L/1/tfn

Computer Repairs, Consulting and Training: Flexible hours and locations. Call 573-202-5703. L/1/tfn

Services Offered: Let us add air to your vehicle’s tires for free. OK Tire, Houston, 417-967-3694. H/5/2tc

Services Offered: Paying cash for junked vehicles, $200 to $600 for most cars, trucks and SUVs. I will pick up, 417-259-9015. H/3/3tp

Pam the Painter: Interior and exterior painting. Licensed and insured, 417-217-1251. H/3/4tp

Smith’s Tree Care: Trimming, pruning, removal. Insured. Call 417-962-5461, 417-554-2507. H/51/7tp

Real Estate:

House For Sale: Three bedrooms, two baths, large garage, 1283 John St., Houston, Mo., 417-260-5070. H/3/5tp