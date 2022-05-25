Farmers Market opens for season

By Christy Porter, Managing Editor

Much to the excitement of customers and vendors the Licking UMC Farmers Market opened for the season on Wednesday, May 18, in the United Methodist Church parking located at 208 S. Main Street. Their goal is to provide a clean, safe and positive market experience for customers and vendors alike.

The market will continue on Wednesday and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. until August 27. Kathleen Case will host the market on Wednesdays and Jan Moloney will be the host on Saturdays. They will also be attending a booth offering market bags, baked goods, hand crafted items, soap, jellies, vegetables and free coffee for attendees.

Vendors are required to know and obey all state and Mo. Dept. of Agriculture laws and regulations for their products, as well as the requirements of the market. It is at vendor discretion to participate one or both days of the market, depending on the availability of their product and schedule.

Photos by Christy Porter

Present for opening day was June Owens with plants, flowers and cozies.

Brenda Robertson of Rocky Ridge Farms had fresh produce and herbs, baked goods, and jams and jellies. Liz Robertson and nephew David were among her first customers.

Sonshine Gardens with Lucinda Smith had a beautiful array of flowers, bedding plants, seeds, soaps, salves and oils.

Patrick and Vicki Boyett with 7 Hen Ranch offered certified farm fresh eggs, which they will continue as available. They also plan to offer bottle crafts and chimes in the future.

Leasa Cooper crocheted as she also sold wooden birdhouses, succulents, plants, scrubbies, dishtowels and “Bag-Bags.”

Plan to visit the farmers market weekly, as vendors will have different offerings available as the gardening season progresses.

For more information call 573-674-3686.