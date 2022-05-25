By Shari Harris, Publisher

Fourth through sixth grade students, their families and friends gathered at the Sherman Hill Field House on Monday, May 16, for the 2022 Licking Elementary Spring Concert “Forward.”

Elementary Music Director Mrs. Kerri Chafin led speakers, soloists, and combinations of the classes through four pieces, and offered individual music awards and acknowledgements during the program.

Groups of four to seven students spoke before each number. For the initial song, the fourth grade classes performed “Forward” featuring soloists Kimberlynn ReVelle, Luci Todaro, Aerith Moon and Alyvia Turrubiates. A rendition of “Be A Light” was nicely done by a combination of fourth, fifth and sixth grade classes, and featured soloists Kaylynn Rinne and Lesa Haneline. “Hope” was sung by fifth and sixth grade classes, and the fourth grade classes joined them for the final number, “It’s My Time” with soloists Keegan O’Dell, Jocie Floyd and Riley Shearing.

The Elementary and High School music departments joined together for a Licking Music Festival this year, to simulate the experience of going to Music Contests. Mrs. Chafin recognized the following fifth and sixth grade vocal soloists who performed at the festival: Halee Ammons, Layney Gifford, Lesa Haneline, Jaylyn Hogshooter, Aiden Mansfield, Makayla Steinman and Kaylynn Rinne.

The loud applause of the audience indicated a job well done by the performers and their director.

Photos by Shari Harris