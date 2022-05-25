Link retires from Town & Country Insurance

By Shari Harris, Publisher

For 46 years, Brenda Link has greeted insurance customers with a smile and a helping hand while meeting their insurance needs. On Friday, May 20, she greeted many family members and friends with that same smile as she welcomed them to the reception honoring her retirement.

Town & Country Insurance hosted the reception for Link, whose last day is Friday, May 27. She has worked with Jim Hagler in the insurance business since 1976, and with Julia Ramsey since 1988. The trio have shared their work and their lives over the decades.

“It’s been great working with these coworkers,” said Link. “I couldn’t ask for any better job.”

Link was described by Ramsey as a mentor. “I learned a lot, in business and life, by working with her,” explained Ramsey.

Ramsey recalled a favorite memory when she and Link won a trip to Tucson, Ariz. It was the first time either had flown or traveled into Mexico. They made the trip together and had a great time.

Link is looking forward to more trips now, along with camping and watching her grandson’s baseball games.

With the retirement of Link, and with the reduction of coworker Hagler’s hours to part-time after his 50th anniversary in the business, Ramsey will be mentoring the newest member of the team, Derrick DeMoss. The decades of knowledge of the insurance business will continue to be passed down, and should serve the company and their customers well.