McLeod recognized at Community Salute to Service

By Shari Harris, Publisher

LHS Class of 2022 Graduate Connor McLeod was among the South Central Missouri high school seniors honored at the Community Salute to Service event that was held at Waynesville High School on Wednesday, May 11. Governor Mike Parson was the keynote speaker for the event, which recognizes those who have committed to serving in various branches of the military.

“When I joined the U.S. Army at 19 years old, I realized it wasn’t just about me wearing a uniform – it was about those who wore a uniform before me,” said Governor Parson. “I could not be more proud of these young men and women for their commitment to serving our country.”

McLeod leaves for Army boot camp at the end of May. He also plans to attend college for a degree in cyber technology.