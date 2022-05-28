Licking Cemetery donations

Photo by Christy Porter
Licking Cemetery board members, from left, Josh Hood and Jim Hood, are at the cemetery this weekend, along with other board members, collecting donations to help with ongoing maintenance and upkeep costs of the cemetery. They will be at the tent at the entrance to the cemetery today, Saturday, until 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday, from noon through early evening. If you’re unable to make it to the cemetery, donations may still be made to the “Licking Cemetery” and mailed to Jim Hood, P.O. Box 212, Licking, MO 65542 or to Hatch Insurance, P.O. Box 18, Licking, MO 65542.