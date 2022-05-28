Obituary – Adah R. Mohrman

Adah Ruth Mohrman, daughter of the late George and Ruth (Keith) Batek was born January 4, 1932, in Chicago, Ill., and departed this life on May 25, 2022, at her home in Raymondville, Mo.

She was united in marriage to Earl Henry Mohrman on September 20, 1952, in Chicago, Ill. To this union six children were born. The family moved to Raymondville in 1976 from New Bremen, Ohio.

Adah was baptized at a very young age in Chicago. Adah and her friends would ride their bikes to Wrigley Field to watch the Cubs play baseball every chance they could. Adah worked at the Raymondville School as a custodian and then the Sheltered Workshop as a supervisor for several years.

Adah’s family was her pride and joy. From gardening, canning, and cooking sweets to the main course, or her cinnamon rolls, cookies, pie and jellies; she put her heart into everything she provided her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed playing cards and games, stamp collecting, puzzles, houseplants and flowerbeds or just a good book. Adah loved the simple life of small farm and country living. Seeing her family grow was her biggest blessing and she always had a cat or five on her lap to cuddle.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Earl Mohrman; daughter, Ellen Bellow; son in law, Henry Bellow; and grandson, Michael Amburn.

Adah is survived by her daughter, Eileen Wagner of Raymondville; sons, Charles Mohrman (Janet) of Raymondville, Elroy Mohrman of Dexter, Edward Mohrman (Brandi) of Raymondville, and Eric Mohrman (Ronda) of Robertsville; nine grandchildren, Kelly, Amanda, Alex, Dustin, Thomas, Tina, Jennifer and Samantha; 13 great grand grandchildren; and one great great grandchild.

A graveside service for Adah was held on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Boone Creek Cemetery with Scott Barton officiating. Interment followed with Earl by her side at Boone Creek Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Adah’s name may be made to Hospice Compassus or Texas County Memorial Hospital and left at Fox Funeral Home. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net.