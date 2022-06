The Class 3 District 9 All-District Baseball honors have been announced, and Licking players earned four places on the All-District team. Juniors Malachi Antle and Cole Wallace, and sophomores Rusty Buckner and Keyton Cook received All-District honors this year.

These four players also made the Frisco League Baseball All-Conference Team. Wildcat players Keyton Rinne and Silas Antle earned Honorable Mention spots on the All-Conference Team.