Clark enters Alford Plea

By Shari Harris, Publisher

Kenneth Clark entered an Alford Plea to charges of second degree murder and kidnapping on Wednesday, May 25, saying the evidence was overwhelming and he believed he would be convicted of murder and kidnapping in the shooting death of Susan Campbell. Clark had been charged with first degree murder, armed criminal action and kidnapping.

Authorities said Clark forced Campbell into a vehicle at the Walmart parking lot in Houston on August 19, 2018. Two hours later at a business in Roby, authorities found Campbell deceased from multiple gunshot wounds and Clark suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. A separate crime scene was identified near Roby Lake.

Campbell had filed a restraining order against Clark prior to her kidnapping and murder.

Sentencing for Clark is scheduled for August 1, 2022.