Coming Events June 2, 2022

KINGTOWN CRUISE-IN

The annual Kingtown Cruise-in held in memory of Danny Hebblethwaite will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 4, at 12038 Hwy. 137. The free event features classic cars, trucks and motorcycles. Free hamburgers and hotdogs will be served. Bragging rights for fun and everyone is welcome.

LICKING RODEO DAY AT BOOK NOOK

A Big Book Sale will be held on Rodeo Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Book Nook located in the Texas County Museum of Art & History on Saturday, June 4.

LICKING RODEO PARADE

Lineup for the 2022 Licking Rodeo Parade will be at 1 p.m. at the high school parking lot on Saturday, June 4. The parade is at 2 p.m.

NATIONAL CANCER SURVIVORS DAY

Phelps Health-Rolla will celebrate National Cancer Survivors Day with a breakfast celebration for area cancer survivors from 8 – 10 a.m. at Greentree Christian Church, 800 Greentree Road, Rolla, on Saturday, June 4. Each cancer survivor plus one guest can receive a free breakfast. For more information or to RSVP, call 573-458-8684 or email survivorsday@phelpshealth. org.

SAFE SITTER CLASS

Phelps Health is offering a Safe Sitter class for students grade six through eight, Thursday, June 9, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Human Resources classrooms located at the North Entrance of the hospital. Preregistration is required. Call 573-458-7691 for more information.

2022 LINCOLN DAY

The 2022 Lincoln Day is Saturday, June 11, with a social hour at 5 p.m., and the dinner and program at 6 p.m. The event, hosted jointly this year by the Republican parties of Texas and Shannon counties will be held at Faith Fellowship Multi-purpose Room, 7804 Hwy. 17, Houston. For more information call Diane Krantz at 417-967-4699.

HILLBILLY BLUES JAM

The Hector Anchondo Band’s Hillbilly Blues Jam will be June 10-12 at Big Rock Candy Mountain. Go to www.bigrockcandymt.com for times, details and directions.

“THE SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY”

The historic STAR Theater in Willow Springs will present the comedy, “The Savannah Sipping Society,” June 17, 18, 24, 25 and 26. For more information contact stardramaticco@gmail.com

TAI CHI CLASS FOR HEALTH

Tai Chi Classes for Health are held on Monday 1 – 2 p.m. at the Texas County Museum of Art and History on Main St., Licking.

TOPS

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Licking Chapter meets at 4 – 4:30 p.m. at the Licking United Methodist Church, 208 S. Main St. on Mondays. Attend a meeting to see if we can help you lose weight or maintain your lost weight. For more information, visit TOPS.org or call Kathleen at 573-548-1133.

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS

Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. every Tuesday at the Licking United Methodist Church.

GRIEF AND LOSS RECOVERY GROUP

The Grief and Loss Recovery Group meets at 7 p.m. at the Licking Pentecostal Holiness Church, corner of Hwy. 63 and College St., Licking, on Tuesday evenings. Open to all! For more information, call Diane at 573-889-9197.

FREE ADDICTION RECOVERY CLASS

A program to help you overcome any form of addiction, based on the doctrine of Jesus Christ. If you or a loved one are struggling, please come! Every Tuesday night at 7 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints on the corner of Hwy. 63 and Hwy. E, Houston.

KIDZ CLUB

Kidz Club at First Baptist Church will be on hiatus until August.

LICKING FARMERS MARKET

The Licking Farmers Market will be held from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Licking United Methodist Church parking lot, 208 S. Main St., every Wednesday and Saturday through Saturday, August 27. Local garden produce, microgreens, inspected meat, baked goods, jams and jellies, wood products, crafts and more. Free to vendors! For more information call 573-674-3686.

CRAFT FAIR

There will be a craft fair at the corner of Hwy. H and Hwy. 63 in Edgar Springs, 8 a.m. to close, the second Saturday of each month. If interested in participating, call 573-308-2103.

MOTORCYCLE CRUISE-IN

The monthly Motorcycle Cruise-In continues in its 13th year, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. at the Sonic in Licking, Junction of Hwy. 63 & Hwy. 32, on the last Thursday of each month, now through September. In the event of rain, the cruise-in will be held one week later on the following Thursday. There will be bikes, trikes, prizes, friendly people and DJ “Lew” of “The Road Show” will be playing great tunes.

OZARK MOUNTAIN AMATEUR RADIO CLUB

The Ozark Mountain Amateur Radio Club meets the third Saturday of each month, at noon at the Lone Star Annex, 114 W. Main St. in downtown Houston. All are welcome, with young people interested in Ham Radio especially encouraged to attend. We can help with getting your FCC license! Contact Willy Adey at 417-260-4626 for more information.

SHERRILL TOWNSHIP

Sherrill Township meets at 5:30 p.m. every other Thursday at the township shed located at 11875 South 137 in Licking. The next meeting is June 2.

LYNCH TOWNSHIP

Lynch Township’s meetings are the first Thursday of each month at 6 p.m., at the Lynch Township Shed, 14472 Boiling Springs Road.

BOONE TOWNSHIP MEETING

Boone Township meets the second Thursday of the month at 5:30 p.m. Meeting is at the Township Shed, 16245 Highway AF, Licking.

TEXAS COUNTY TRANSPORTATION

Licking Bridge Builders has transportation available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. To ride the bus, please make your appointment at least a day in advance by calling 573-674-3558 and talking with a volunteer.

NARCONON NEW LIFE RETREAT

Since the outbreak of COVID-19 in the U.S., both addiction and alcohol use are on the rise. Alcohol sales showed a tremendous increase as online alcohol sales skyrocketed. While short-term alcohol abuse can have its own serious consequences, regular, heavy use of alcohol can result in long-term damage to the body. Learn more about alcohol addiction and what can be done by visiting: https://www.narcon onnewliferetreat.org/blog/signs-that-alcohol-use-is-getting-dangerous.html.

Narconon can help you take steps to help those suffering from alcoholism. Call today for free screenings or referrals. 1-800-431-1754.

ADDRESS CHANGES

