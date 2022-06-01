County youth bound for AL Boys/Girls State

Texas Co. AL Post #41

Boys and girls from around the state attend American Legion Boys/Girls State each summer to learn about the city, county and state political process. Four Texas County youth have been chosen to attend.

American Legion Post #41 has selected from Houston High School, Bennie Cook, Zander Riggs and Aubrey Crockett, and from Licking High School, Aubri Tillery to participate in the upcoming American Legion Boys/Girls State program, a one-week intensive education program of government instruction for high school students. It is a participatory program where each becomes a part of the operation of his/her local, county and state government.

Missouri American Legion Boys/Girls State will be the week of June 11 – 18, and will be held for the first time at Lindenwood University, St. Charles.

At American Legion Boys/Girls State, participants are exposed to the rights and privileges, duties and the responsibilities of franchised citizens. The training is objective and practical with city, county and state governments operated by the students elected to various offices. Activities include legislative sessions, court proceedings, law-enforcement presentations, assemblies, bands, chorus and recreational programs. High school juniors are selected by local American Legion posts.

Mentoring of youth is one of the Four Pillars of the American Legion, the nation’s largest veterans’ organization.