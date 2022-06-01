Drug arrests

By Sheriff Scott Lindsey, Texas County Sheriff’s Dept.

On May 26, 2022, at approximately 1:17 a.m., a Texas County deputy on patrol traveling on Harry Road in the Licking area initiated a traffic stop on a Chevrolet truck for a registration violation. During the stop, the deputy obtained consent to search the vehicle. As the driver Rosella Egan exited the vehicle, the deputy observed her drop a container. The deputy examined the container and discovered methamphetamine. A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of three bags, with each bag containing approximately 4 grams of methamphetamine. Drug paraphernalia was also discovered during the search. Egan and a passenger Earl Wieprecht were taken into custody.

Rosella Egan, age 49, of Edgar Springs, and Earl Wieprecht, III, age 43, of St. Robert, were incarcerated in the Texas County Jail. Texas County Prosecuting Attorney Parke Stevens charged Egan and Wieprecht with Delivery of Controlled Substance. Egan was held in jail pending $150,000 bond. Wieprecht was held in jail pending a $250,000 bond.

The above charges are mere accusations and are not evidence of guilt. Evidence in support of the charges must be presented before a court of competent jurisdiction whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence.