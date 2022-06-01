Drug investigation

Submitted by Sgt. Brian Allgire, Licking Police Dept.

On May 29, 2022, at approximately 9 p.m., an officer with the Licking Police Department was dispatched to a report of a domestic disturbance at the Rodeo Grounds Park. Officers located the mini-van that was reported and during the course of the investigation, it was determined an assault had taken place outside the city limits of Licking. The officer contacted the Texas County Sheriff’s Department to conclude the investigation of the alleged assault.

While continuing the investigation, the Licking officer deployed Canine Atos on the suspected vehicle, which the canine alerted to the presence of narcotics. During a Probable Cause search of the vehicle, officers located approximately 52 grams of methamphetamine packaged for distribution, along with a .45 caliber handgun.

The suspect was identified as Baltazar J. Ruiz, age 31, of Waynesville. Ruiz was transported to the Texas County Justice Center where he was placed on a 24-hour hold pending formal charges from the Texas County Prosecuting Attorney, Parke Stevens. Due to the large quantity of methamphetamine and the unlawful possession of a firearm, the Licking Police Department will submit the information to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) for review of Federal Charges of Trafficking of Methamphetamine.

All charges listed above are not evidence of guilt and are mere accusations. Evidence to support the charges will be presented before the court of proper jurisdiction to determine guilt or innocence.