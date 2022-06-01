Girl Scouts EKG helps first responders

By Shari Harris, Publisher

Texas County Girl Scouts #751 held their annual Emergency Komfort Giveaway (EKG) on Saturday, May 21, at Emmett Kelley Park in Houston. First responders from the City of Houston Fire Department, Licking Police Department, Houston Police Department, Manes Fire Department, Wright County Sheriff’s Department and Texas County Sheriff’s Department were expected to attend the event.

Girl Scout troops from Licking, Houston, Success and Manes were present at the event. Girl Scouts asked questions and officers demonstrated some of their equipment. Houston Police Department officers Stevenson and K-9 Officer Omen were present and answered questions as well. K-9 Officer Omen has a dual purpose, as a drug detection dog and as a tracking/apprehension dog.

Girl Scouts loaded bags of comfort items for the officers, including stuffed animals and quilts/throws. These items may be used by the officers to provide comfort to those under stress during an emergency call.

Girls interested in joining the Girl Scouts may do so by contacting leader Sarah Hunt-Reese via her Facebook page.