Rape arrest

By Sheriff Scott Lindsey, Texas County Sheriff’s Dept.

On April 7, 2022, a Texas County deputy opened an investigation into allegations of sexual contact between an adult male and a juvenile female. During the investigation, the male admitted to having sexual contact with the juvenile. A probable cause statement was submitted to the Texas County Prosecuting Attorney and an arrest warrant was issued for William Mark Jarrett. Jarrett was believed to be working out of the state and a fugitive on the warrant. The original filing was eventually replaced by a grand jury indictment. On May 31, 2022, Jarrett was located by a Cabool Police Department officer and arrested on the Texas County warrant.

William Mark Jarrett, age 24, of Cabool, was incarcerated in the Texas County Jail. Texas County Prosecuting Attorney Parke Stevens charged Jarrett with Rape 1st Degree, Statutory Rape 2nd. Jarrett was held in the Texas County Jail pending $1,000,000 bond.

The above charges are mere accusations and are not evidence of guilt. Evidence in support of the charges must be presented before a court of competent jurisdiction whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence.