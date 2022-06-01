By Shari Harris, Publisher

On a late spring evening, the sights and sounds of an Ozark summer were evident at Raymondville’s Sadie Miles Park. The third and final day of the 71st annual Raymondville Picnic and Carnival on Saturday, May 28, was made to order, with perfect weather, good music, carnival food, Bingo, rides, crafts and more.

Garold McCoy and the South 63 Band were a big attraction Saturday evening. Dancers and music lovers piled in and around the pavilion, which has a stage, dance floor, bleachers and room for lawn chairs, all under a roof this year. The Bingo pavilion was full, and lines developed off and on at several food vendors.

Youth and the young at heart lined up for their turn on several rides on the midway, while exhibitors filled the art and craft building with their handiwork. Some surprises could even be found there, such as barefoot sandals. The U.S. Forest Service had a table filled with informational materials, and Smoky the Bear made an appearance and traveled throughout the park, greeting visitors.

The Knights of Columbus were present, selling raffle tickets for a gun or a set of tools, raising funds for numerous charities. Other local organizations operated concession stands to raise funds as well.

Laughter and smiles were in abundance at this year’s event, marking it as a definite success.

Photos by Shari Harris