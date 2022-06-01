VFW Post 6337 Memorial Day Service

By Christy Porter, Managing Editor

Lest we forget, Memorial Day is a day of observance and remembrance for those who died while in active military service.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Licking Post 6337, the auxiliary, veterans, family and community honored and remembered those who fought and died while serving, in a Memorial Day service on Monday 30 at the Memorial for the Fallen. During the ceremony, Post Commander Billie Krewson reminded attendees, “Wherever the body of a comrade lies, there the ground is hallowed.”

Krewson began the ceremony with the Reading of the Orders, and offered a prayer for all military servicemen and women.

Vice Commander Aaron Hall placed the Wreath of Remembrance for those who fought; President of the Auxiliary Princess Fahnestock placed the blue carnation, an emblem of eternity; Junior Vice Commander Eric Swingle placed the white carnation, an emblem of purity; Officer of the Day Harry Brevoort placed the red carnation, an emblem of devotion and everlasting remembrance; and Post Commander Billie Krewson placed the American Flag, the emblem of our nation. All remembrances were placed at the memorial underneath the flags.

A three volley salute was given by Kimberly Wolfe, Jimmy Wolfe and Kyle Hale, followed by Bugler Ed Bennett sounding “Taps.” Krewson then closed the ceremony.

Prior to the Memorial Day service, 12 caps from the Armed Forces Day celebrated in Houston on May 21, were given to attending veterans.

Photos by Christy Porter