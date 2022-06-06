Obituary – Harry R. Norris

Harry Ross Norris, of Licking, Mo., passed away Thursday, June 2, 2022, at the age of 80.

He was born on November 20, 1941, in St. Louis, Mo., to the late Donald Clyde Norris and Dorothy Jane (Thomure) Norris. On November 26, 1969, he married Clara Diana (Smith) Norris. In addition to his parents, she preceded him in death as well as his sister, Daryl “Dee” Haeusser.

Harry will be greatly missed by his surviving family which includes: three daughters, Diane Brown and husband Ken, of Salem, Laura Long and husband Michael, of Phillipsburg, N.J., and Tonya Lane and husband Gary, of Flat; two sisters, Donna Muscarella and Lynn Wood and husband Woody, all of St. Louis; nine grandchildren, Ginger, Kevin, David, Johnathon, Nathaniel, Katharyne, Jacob, Eric and Dru; and eleven great grandchildren.

A funeral service for Harry R. Norris will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at the Houston Bible Baptist Church in Houston, Mo. Interment will follow at 2 p.m. at the Missouri Veteran’s Cemetery in Waynesville, Mo. A visitation for family and friends will be held prior to the service beginning at 10 a.m. at the church.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Houston Bible Baptist Church.

