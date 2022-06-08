Photo by Christy Porter
Participants from construction to completion and the proud owner were at the Underground Railroad Quilt auction on Saturday. From left: Suzanne Blackburn, LR-VIII teacher during construction; Jackie Duncan, museum administrator; Steve Buckner, auctioneer; Margaret Burch, quilt instructor; Carolyn Wulff, quilt instructor; Reggia Ward, quilt instructor; Roxanna Hock, proud owner; and Kiley Ingram, student, block construction. See The Licking News print edition Museum Muses for the story behind the Class of 2022 Underground Railroad Quilt.
Photos by Christy Porter