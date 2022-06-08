Classifieds: June 9 – June 15, 2020

Yard/Garage Sale:

5-Family Yard Sale: Saturday, June 11, 8-5, 13598 Buffalo Road, Licking; Stone residence. Go past 3-car red garage. Baby items, children’s clothes, dishes, furniture, misc. items. L/23/1tp

Multi-Family Garage Sale: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday evenings, 16687 Amber Dr., Houston. Lots of home décor, name-brand clothes, size 12 – 16, men’s, women’s and girl’s. H/7/1tc

Yard Sale: From 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. each day, Friday – Saturday, June 10 – 11, 17436 Oakwood Rd. in Houston. H/7/1tp

Huge Garage Sale: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. June 9, 10, 11, 16685 Forrest Dr., Houston, Ilene Giddens. Rain or shine. Clothing, shoes, purses, household, 100 or more puzzles, yard items. H/7/1tp

Garage Sale: Thursday through Saturday, 1205 Orchard Grove, Houston. Glassware, western and quilt books, loveseat, shelves, clothes, miscellaneous. H/7/1tp

For Sale:

For Sale: Vivint security. Smart security. Professionally installed. Get free professional installation and four free months of monitoring service. (Use promo code 4FREE). Call 855-972-8598. H/6/4tp

For Sale: Available at The Licking News, books by author Marie Lasater – Democrat Ridge and Nature Has the Cure – Vol. 1-3. L/1/tfn

For Sale: At The Licking News, books by Larry Dablemont. 115 S. Main St., Licking. L/1/tfn

For Sale: Now available at The Licking News office, “Beyond the Voice of 9-1-1 Dispatch” by Terra Culley, and “Our Constitution Made Easy” by Richard Britner. L/1/tfn

Order your subscription now to The Licking News. Call 573-674-2412 or stop by The Licking News office at 115 S. Main Street in Licking. L/1/tfn

Maps Available: Texas County historical map of caves, springs, mills, evidence of early man, schools, complete guide to our past. Only $1 at the Houston Herald. H/40/tfp

Great Gift: “Images of Our Lives,” a 134-page pictorial history of Houston and Texas County. (Only $36) Available online and you will also receive a free digital copy at: http://www.magcloud.com/browse/issue/773173.

Help Wanted:

Help Wanted: Maintenance man for rentals. Needs general repair skills, plumbing, electrical, must have own tools. Call Bradley, 417-217-5896. H/4/4tp

For Rent:

For Rent: 2 bedroom, 1 bath, 14×70 mobile home. $400/month. Need landlord, work references. No smoking, no pets. 417-457-1015. L/21/tfc

Office Space For Rent: 217 N. Hwy. 63, formerly Country Cupboard. 417-260-3040. L/15/tfc

For Rent: Did you know the Melba Performing Arts Center can be rented for your private event? Call 417-260-0043. H/21/tfp

For Rent: Houston community kitchen, Main Street, Houston. Fully equipped, freezer, walk-in refrigeration, commercial stove, stainless steel work-station tables. Call 417-967-4545 to reserve. H/51/tfp

Notices:

Notice: Pick up a copy of The Licking News at one of these locations. Licking – Town & Country Supermarket, Corner Express, Dollar General, Casey’s, Rinne Fast and Friendly, Rinne Pharmacy, Rte. 63 Liquor, Friend Lumber, Country Crafts & Flea Market and The Licking News; Edgar Springs – Widener General Store and Dollar General; and Houston — Casey’s, Corner Express. L/1/tfn

Services Offered:

Services Offered: Let us add air to your vehicle’s tires for free. OK Tire, Houston, 417-967-3694. H/7/2tc

GENERAC Standby Generators provide backup power during utility power outages, so your home and family stay safe and comfortable. Prepare now. Free seven-year warranty ($695 value!). Request a free quote today! Call for additional terms and conditions, 844-358-6083. H/6/tfp

DIRECTV: Watch your favorite live sports, news and entertainment anywhere. More top premium channels that DISH. Restrictions apply. Call IVS, 833-614-2155. H/51/tfp

Real Estate:

House For Sale: Three bedrooms, two baths, large garage, 1283 John St., Houston, Mo., 417-260-5070. H/3/5tp