Coming Events June 9, 2022

OCEANS OF POSSIBILITIES

The Licking Texas County Library’s Summer Reading Program “Oceans of Possibilities” will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 9, featuring Christy Porter from The Licking News. Jellyfish and Balloon Animals will be featured at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 16. For more information call 573-674-2038.

GORMAN REUNION

The Gorman Family Reunion will be held beginning at 11 a.m. at Montauk State Park Mill Pavilion on Saturday, June 11. Everyone is welcome.

COMMUNITY HOT DOG ROAST

Abounding Hope Church will host a Community Hot Dog Roast from 5 to 7 p.m. at 112 Hwy. 32, Licking, on Saturday, June 11. Everyone is welcome.

FLY FISHING CLINIC

Montauk State Park will hold a free fly fishing clinic beginning at 1 p.m. in the open field adjacent to the Lodge on Saturday, June 11. Registration is not required.

FREE FISHING DAYS

The annual statewide free fishing days will take place from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Montauk State Park on Saturday, June 11, and Sunday, June 12. Daily Trout Tags and fishing licenses are not required for individuals these two days. All other wildlife game regulations apply. For more information call 573-548-2585.

2022 LINCOLN DAY

The 2022 Lincoln Day is Saturday, June 11, with a social hour at 5 p.m., and the dinner and program at 6 p.m. The event, hosted jointly this year by the Republican parties of Texas and Shannon counties, will be at Faith Fellowship Multi-purpose Room, 7804 Hwy. 17, Houston. Attorney General Eric Schmitt is a featured speaker. For more information, call Diane Krantz at 417-967-4699.

HILLBILLY BLUES JAM

The Hector Anchondo Band’s Hillbilly Blues Jam will be June 10-12 at Big Rock Candy Mountain. Go to www.bigrockcandymt.com for times, details and directions.

1ST BAPTIST CHURCH VBS

First Baptist Church Vacation Bible School will be from 6 to 8:30 p.m. beginning Monday, June 13 through Friday, June 17.

STORM SIREN TESTING

Testing of the Licking storm sirens will take place at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 16.

TEXAS CO. DEMOCRATIC CENTRAL COMMITTEE MTG

The Texas County Democratic Central Committee meeting will be held Thursday, June 16, in the meeting room on the lower level of the County Administrative Center (across from the Collector’s Office) starting at 5:30 p.m.

“THE SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY”

The historic STAR Theater in Willow Springs will present the comedy, “The Savannah Sipping Society,” June 17, 18, 24, 25 and 26. For more information contact stardramaticco@gmail.com

TAI CHI CLASS FOR HEALTH

Tai Chi Classes for Health are held on Monday 1 – 2 p.m. at the Texas County Museum of Art and History on Main St., Licking.

TOPS

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Licking Chapter meets at 4 – 4:30 p.m. at the Licking United Methodist Church, 208 S. Main St. on Mondays. Attend a meeting to see if we can help you lose weight or maintain your lost weight. For more information, visit TOPS.org or call Kathleen at 573-548-1133.

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS

Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. every Tuesday at the Licking United Methodist Church.

GRIEF AND LOSS RECOVERY GROUP

The Grief and Loss Recovery Group meets at 7 p.m. at the Licking Pentecostal Holiness Church, corner of Hwy. 63 and College St., Licking, on Tuesday evenings. Open to all! For more information, call Diane at 573-889-9197.

FREE ADDICTION RECOVERY CLASS

A program to help you overcome any form of addiction, based on the doctrine of Jesus Christ. If you or a loved one are struggling, please come! Every Tuesday night at 7 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints on the corner of Hwy. 63 and Hwy. E, Houston.

KIDZ CLUB

Kidz Club at First Baptist Church will be on hiatus until August.

LICKING FARMERS MARKET

The Licking Farmers Market will be held from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Licking United Methodist Church parking lot, 208 S. Main St., every Wednesday and Saturday through Saturday, August 27. Local garden produce, microgreens, inspected meat, baked goods, jams and jellies, wood products, crafts and more. Free to vendors! For more information call 573-674-3686.

CRAFT FAIR

There will be a craft fair at the corner of Hwy. H and Hwy. 63 in Edgar Springs, 8 a.m. to close, the second Saturday of each month. If interested in participating, call 573-308-2103.

MOTORCYCLE CRUISE-IN

The monthly Motorcycle Cruise-In continues in its 13th year, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. at the Sonic in Licking, Junction of Hwy. 63 & Hwy. 32, on the last Thursday of each month, now through September. In the event of rain, the cruise-in will be held one week later on the following Thursday. There will be bikes, trikes, prizes, friendly people and DJ “Lew” of “The Road Show” will be playing great tunes.

OZARK MOUNTAIN AMATEUR RADIO CLUB

The Ozark Mountain Amateur Radio Club meets the third Saturday of each month, at noon at the Lone Star Annex, 114 W. Main St. in downtown Houston. All are welcome, with young people interested in Ham Radio especially encouraged to attend. We can help with getting your FCC license! Contact Willy Adey at 417-260-4626 for more information.

SHERRILL TOWNSHIP

Sherrill Township meets at 5:30 p.m. every other Thursday at the township shed located at 11875 South 137 in Licking. The next meeting is June 16.

LYNCH TOWNSHIP

Lynch Township’s meetings are the first Thursday of each month at 6 p.m., at the Lynch Township Shed, 14472 Boiling Springs Road.

BOONE TOWNSHIP MEETING

Boone Township meets the second Thursday of the month at 5:30 p.m. Meeting is at the Township Shed, 16245 Highway AF, Licking.

TEXAS COUNTY TRANSPORTATION

Licking Bridge Builders has transportation available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. To ride the bus, please make your appointment at least a day in advance by calling 573-674-3558 and talking with a volunteer.

NARCONON NEW LIFE RETREAT

Since the outbreak of COVID-19 in the U.S., both addiction and alcohol use are on the rise. Alcohol sales showed a tremendous increase as online alcohol sales skyrocketed. While short-term alcohol abuse can have its own serious consequences, regular, heavy use of alcohol can result in long-term damage to the body. Learn more about alcohol addiction and what can be done by visiting: https://www.narcon onnewliferetreat.org/blog/signs-that-alcohol-use-is-getting-dangerous.html.

Narconon can help you take steps to help those suffering from alcoholism. Call today for free screenings or referrals. 1-800-431-1754.

