It takes a community

By Shari Harris, Publisher

At least 100 volunteers donated their time and efforts each night to make the Licking Rodeo happen. That didn’t include the volunteers that spend countless hours over the weeks and months before the rodeo, planning and preparing. The efforts of these many people paid off this weekend, with the 37th annual event a crowd-pleasing success.

Rodeo organizers estimated about 5,000 attendees at the rodeo over both nights. A steady stream of people could be found traveling along South Main Street Saturday as well, enjoying shopping, food, music and more.

Photos by Shari Harris

Silver Creek Rodeo, announcer Chris Pyle and rodeo clown Hollywood Harris put on a great show for the audience. The weather was perfect for the event; not too hot, and the rain (minus a few sprinkles) held off until the rodeo ended.

Photos by Shari Harris

Winners for the rodeo included:

Saddle Broncs – 1st Augustus Jones, 2nd Chase Gabriel

Bareback – 1st Tanner Fine, 2nd Maverick Griffin

Bull Riding – No qualified rides

Calf Roping – 1st Jeff Kolbe, 2nd Cooper Wright, 3rd Reed Ridgeway, 4th Colton Bond

Over 40 Calf Roping – 1st Shane Wesley, 2nd Jeff Kolbe, 3rd Scott Shelton, 4th Reed Ridgeway

Breakaway Roping – 1st Casey Solomon, 2nd Zoe Tunks, 3rd Shea Conner, 4th Stacey Kenyon and Cray Estes (tie)

Steer Wrestling – 1st Tyler Mann, 2nd William Collier

Barrel Racing – 1st Carley Parker, 2nd Brittney Hipp, 3rd Jennifer Garn, 4th Lynsay North, 5th Jenna Scroggins, 6th Kris Copenhaver

Team Roping – 1st A. Rose & C. Freeman, 2nd C. Woolford & H. Reed, 3rd J. Crain & J. Irby, 4th Q. Sawyer & C. Stroup, 5th D. Mayberry & T. Triplett

Winners of the 50/50 raffle were Marie Lasater on Friday night and Cody Sullins on Saturday night.

Amber Cross, of Licking, won the big screen TV from Rinne Tire Pros Friday, and Richard Jaeger, of Mountain Grove, was the winner of Saturday night’s TV giveaway, from the City of Licking.

The Widow Makers – Colt Shelton, Coty Shelton and James Coat – combined to win Saturday night’s Wild Horse Race.

Photos by Shari Harris

Numerous children participated in mutton bustin’ both nights. Friday night was the goat scramble, with kids 5 and under herding goats and capturing their pink tags for cash prizes. The calf scramble, for children 6-11, was Saturday night, with the older children running after the more elusive calves to grab the pink tags. The real winners may have been those watching the antics of the children in the rodeo arena.

The Ozarks Renegades Trick Riders entertained both nights, thrilling the crowd with their equestrian skills.

Photos by Christy Porter

Photos by Christy Porter

Saturday downtown events were busy, and a variety of vendors lined Main Street, from the four-way stop to the post office. More vendors were found at the United Methodist Church Farmer’s Market, including the Methodist Men’s Group barbecue, and they were equally busy with shoppers.

Photos by Christy Porter & Shari Harris

The sights and sounds (and smells) of the weekend began Thursday with Town & Country Bank’s Customer Appreciation Day, and ended Monday with Progressive Ozark Bank’s cooler giveaway, won by Brad Robertson, of Licking.

Volunteers from businesses and community organizations, and individual volunteers could be spotted throughout the event. The FFA members parking cars, the workers at the gates, the concession stand workers, workers at many booths, and those helping behind the scenes at the arena combined to make the event a success. Those organizing the vendors and manning some of the booths Saturday were also volunteers, as were parade organizers. For many, volunteering at the rodeo has become an annual occurrence, with their reward being the satisfied smiles of those attending.

The Licking Rodeo would not happen without the wonderful support of the community and the hard work of the organizers. Congratulations to them all on a job well done!