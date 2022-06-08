Licking students succeed at RTI

Eight Licking students graduated from technical training at Rolla Technical Institute this spring, and two earned awards in district and state SkillsUSA competitions in their field of expertise.

Three Construction Trades graduates were from Licking and included Aaron Ingram, Damon McGaughey and Jesse Weaver. Ingram plans to attend welding school and is also considering joining the military. McGaughey plans to attend Diesel Mechanic School and pursue a career in that industry. Weaver plans to pursue a job in the construction industry.

Five students graduated from Collision Repair, including Thomas Dorothy, Casey Huff, Spencer Rogers, Tiyler Sands and Ty Wantland. Dorothy plans on attending MSU West Plains after graduation. Huff plans to attend welding school. Rogers plans to attend WyoTech after graduation to pursue a career in the Collision industry.

SkillsUSA district and state competitions were held in the spring, and allowed students to compete while displaying their skills. Licking student Dakota Melton received first place in HVAC/R Skills in the district competition and placed fourth in state competition.

Spencer Rogers earned first place in written Collision Repair in districts. Rogers tied for first place with Austin Laramore, of Salem, on the Collision Repair written State test.