Town & Country Customer Appreciation Day

By Christy Porter, Managing Editor – with Ethan Domenech

Town & Country Bank held their Customer Appreciation Day on Thursday, June 2. Bank employees treated customers to free hamburgers and hot dogs, a side of chips, an oatmeal crème pie and a drink.

Entertainment was provided with a live broadcast by KZNN morning host Jay James. James and KZNN Sales and Marketing Representative Charlie Mason also enjoyed visiting with the attendees.

“Customer Appreciation Day is a great opportunity to give back to our community,” said Rawly Gorman, Licking Vice President/Branch Manager. “We appreciate everyone who comes and does business with us at Town & Country Bank. We wouldn’t be here if not for our customers.”

Bank employees served 400 – 450 people of all ages throughout the luncheon event.

At the grill, Jeremy Dillon, Derrick DeMoss and Gorman kept the hamburgers and hot dogs cooking, Abby Pyle, Carol Lane, Leslie McBee and Etta Phillips served, and Rachel Clayton and Michelle Roper gave diners their choice of beverages.

Guests of the bank were encouraged to submit their names for a raffle of prizes. The winners were Denise Kunz and Roxanne Hock, with a set each of rodeo tickets, and Judi Edgar was the winner of the Cardinals tickets.

Photos by Christy Porter