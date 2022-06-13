Obituary – Elbert A. Crum

Elbert Alfred Crum, age 84, passed away at home surrounded by family on Friday, June 10, 2022, in Licking, Mo., Elbert was born October 2, 1937, in Raymondville, to Hershel Elbert Crum and Juanita (Hubbs) Crum. He married Joyce Evaline (Floyd) Crum on March 8, 1958, and together they share three children and a lifetime of memories.

Elbert was preceded in death by his parents, Hershel and Juanita Crum; four sisters, Pearl Belgard, Alpha Davis, Nadine Chambers and Marjorie Garrison; and three brothers, Donald Crum, Lloyd Crum and Robert (Bob) Crum.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce Crum; daughter, Beverly (Michael) Cooper; son, Michael (Melodia) Crum; son, Keith (Bobbie) Crum; six grandchildren; sixteen great grandchildren; as wells as a host of family members, nieces, nephews and friends.

Elbert made his home in Licking, and raised his family with the love of his life, Joyce. He was admired and respected in the community. He was loved by all who knew him.

He worked as an automotive mechanic and had the ability to fix anything. If you had a problem with a car, “Just ask Elbert.” Elbert was considered a “Jack of all trades” and “Master of everything.” He never met a stranger and would lend a helping hand when needed. You always got a smile when you met him and a laugh when you said goodbye.

Throughout the years he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Some of his favorite pastimes were fishing, camping, archery, flying model airplanes, making homemade ice cream, riding motorcycles and four wheelers.

A funeral service for Elbert took place Monday, June 13, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Fox Funeral Home, 128 S. Main St., Licking, MO. A visitation was held one hour prior to the services, beginning at 12 p.m. at the Funeral Home. Interment followed in Boone Creek Cemetery. Donations may be made to Three Rivers Hospice in memory of Elbert. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home.