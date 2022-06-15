Accident on Highway 32 claims life of Licking man

By Shari Harris, Publisher

A Licking man sustained fatal injuries in a one-vehicle crash on Highway 32 at 8:27 p.m. on Saturday, June 11.

Twenty-six-year-old Joseph A. Kaplan was eastbound on Highway 32, five miles west of Licking, when he failed to negotiate a curve. His 2013 Chevrolet Malibu ran off of the right side of the roadway, then returned to the roadway and ran off the left side of the roadway, where it struck several trees and overturned.

Kaplan was transported by air ambulance to Cox South in Springfield. He was pronounced deceased at 1:12 a.m. on June 12, by Dr. Timothy Woods.

The Malibu sustained total damage and was towed by Jay’s Automotive of Houston.

The MSHP report indicates that Kaplan was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

A GoFundMe page was established in the name of Joseph Anthony Kaplan to assist with funeral expenses.