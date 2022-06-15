CDBG benefits TCMH Licking Community Covid-19 ERS Project

TCMH

HOUSTON, Mo. – Texas County Memorial Hospital has received word from the Missouri Department of Economic Development that the hospital has been approved for a $1,690,000 Community Development Block Grant Covid-19 (CBDG-CV) program to benefit the new TCMH Licking Community Covid-19 Emergency Healthcare Response Site (Licking ERS) project.

The CDBG program provides annual grants on a formula basis to states, cities and counties to develop viable urban communities by expanding economic opportunities. They are designed to support the well-being of Missouri communities and create greater capacity for growth, whether by addressing local health and safety concerns or improving local facilities.

“As our state moves on from the Covid-19 crises, we’re proud that Missourians stayed the course through its difficulties,” said Governor Mike Parson. “The CBDG program is helping Missouri communities invest in improvements to prepare for future challenges. By addressing key needs in infrastructure and public safety, these projects are building a stronger tomorrow and a more resilient Missouri.”

The City of Licking will receive the funds on behalf of TCMH. The Licking project was one of 41 in the CBDG-CV program that were funded for a total of $41.2 million. These projects for the Missouri communities will help prevent, prepare for and respond to the lasting effects of Covid-19.

“We truly appreciate that the Department of Economic Development has selected the TCMH system for their CDBG program,” Jeff Gettys, Foundation director at TCMH said, adding, “We also appreciate the city of Licking in working with us to pursue this grant opportunity.”

Gettys explained that the planned Licking ERS will be located in the former Sturgeon building. After a complete renovation of the 8,400 square feet space has been finished, the new TCMH facility will include a full-service modern medical clinic, a weather-resistant drive-thru testing and vaccinations site, and a mass infusion area.

“We are excited about the generational benefits this project will bring to the people of Licking and Texas County,” Gettys said. “Creating a lasting impact in one of our great communities and helping it grow is an enormous honor and privilege for all of us at TCMH.”

“We are glad to be a part of this opportunity and look forward to helping our city continue to grow,” Rhonda Kirkwood, Licking City Clerk, said. “We are extremely proud that TCMH is dedicated to the wellbeing of our community and invests in our city.”

“The CBDG program strengthens communities, as well as our state’s economy,” said Maggie Kost, Acting Director of the Department of Economic Development. “We’re proud of the progress made using these funds and grateful for the support of our federal partners, as we help Missourians prosper.”

The health system expects to begin renovation on the Licking ERS this fall.