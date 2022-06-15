Is there an elephant in Licking?

By Winter Murray, 2022 Intern

Christy Porter, Managing Editor of The Licking News presented a book reading to local children at the Texas County Library, Thursday, June 9.

“It’s an Elephant,” a newly written book by Porter and illustrated by local artists Billie Jean Blaylock Boley and Connie Blaylock Wallace, is a fictional book, yet it is based on our small town of Licking. There were 28 children and 20 adults who attended the book reading.

Porter introduced herself to the children and talked to them about what a newspaper is and how it is produced. When producing a newspaper the editors have to look at what is happening in town that week and what needs to be covered. Porter talked about the “5 W’s and 1 H” in the newspaper world – who, what, when, where, why and how. These six questions are vital while covering a story.

When Porter finished the story she asked the kids what the “5 W’s and 1 H” questions were in the book. The kids answered her questions, while asking questions of their own.

After all the questions were answered, each table was given an activity; one table had a front page puzzle of the newspaper to put together and the other table got to create their own books. As each table finished, they switched activities. Finally, as the kids were finishing up their books, their work was complimented. All the kids got to take home a bookmark from The Licking News and their handmade books.

Photos by Winter Murray