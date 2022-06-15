Murray interns at The Licking News

By Shari Harris, Publisher

Winter Murray, of Licking, is this year’s summer intern for The Licking News. Murray, a 2022 LHS graduate, is planning to attend Missouri State University-West Plains in the fall, and progress to MSU-Springfield after achieving an Associates Degree in West Plains.

Murray’s interest in publishing began in high school, where she participated in the production of the school yearbook in her journalism class (which, coincidentally was taught by her mother). Her anticipated major in college is Business/Marketing, but she hopes to utilize those skills in a publishing and/or photography oriented business.

When asked why she wanted to intern at a newspaper, Murray said, “I thought it would be a good experience, to see how the business and journalism sides work together.”

During the yearbook production, Murray took a special interest in the marketing side, including meeting people and selling advertising, then working with customers to create a product that met their needs. Another favorite part was the photography involved in creating the yearbook, a skill she may have inherited from her father, who is well known for his photography at local sporting events.

Murray had a successful high school career, and was Student Council President as well as Senior Class President, FCCLA President, a member of Wildcat Volleyball and Track, and a Pep Club officer. She is the daughter of Josh Murray and Faith and Brian Sullins, of Licking. She is the granddaughter of David and Patty Murray, of Houston; Stacey and Ed Foote, of Laquey; and Pat and Frank Sullins, of Licking.

When not fulfilling her intern duties, Murray hopes to enjoy her summer with swimming and float trips before settling down to college studies in the fall.