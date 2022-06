Stephen Paul Elliott, age 56, passed away June 8, 2022, in Houston, Mo. Stephen was born July 14, 1965, in Granite City, Ill., to Martha and Elmer Elliott Jr.

Stephen is survived by one sister, Rose Whelan and husband John; and son, John Paul Elliott.

Per Stephen’s wishes, he was cremated. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home, Licking, Mo.