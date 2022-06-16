Obituary – Robin L. Hamby

Robin Hamby, 62, of Edgar Springs, passed peacefully on June 12, 2022, a beautiful Sunday morning.

Born to Otha “Oach” and Della (Mansfield) Hamby, of Edgar Springs, on August 19, 1959, and was their last surviving child. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Barbara Hamby; and brother, Ronald Hamby.

Growing up, Robin was a talented athlete and baseball player, who loved to fish and hunt. After graduating from Rolla High School, Robin joined the U.S. Army Reserves in 1978, where he attained the rank of Sgt. before leaving the service in 1984.

Robin could always be found with a cup of strong black coffee, listening to music and having a cigarette. He loved both his family and animals deeply. Over the years he raised many dogs and cared for stray cats. As such, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to local animal shelters.

Robin is survived by his daughter, Whitney Erin (Hamby) Webb and husband, James, of Rolla; granddaughter, Madeleine Grace Webb; uncles, Leroy Mansfield and wife, Dorothy, of Licking, Dale Mansfield and wife, Carol, of Florida, Harold Mansfield and wife, Bonnie, of St. Louis, and Ferral Mansfield and wife, Patsy, of Flat; and a slew of cousins, nieces and nephews.

A funeral service for Robin will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, June 20, 2022, at Fox Funeral Home in Licking. A visitation will be held for friends and family one hour prior to the service. He will be laid to rest next to his parents, grandparents and sister at Ozark Memorial Gardens in Rolla, Mo., following the service. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home.