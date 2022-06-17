Obituary – Gus R. Melton

Gus Richard Melton, of Flat, Mo., passed away peacefully on June 15, 2022, at the age of 84 at Stonebridge Nursing Home in Owensville, Mo., where he resided for the past two years. He was born on July 7, 1937.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Scott and Mildred (Johnson) Melton of Edgar Springs; a stepmother, Edith Melton; five brothers, Ivan, Denver, Gerald, Virgil and Clifford Melton; and two sisters, Alpha Gondran and husband, Kenneth, and Faye Warfield and surviving husband, George.

Gus had three children, Tonya Strauss and her late husband, Greg of Springfield, Sonya McKinney and husband, Randy of Owensville, and Jason Melton and wife, Brenda of Rolla. He also leaves behind eleven grandchildren, Christina, Alison, Abigail, Landon, Macy, Troy, Gabe, Michael, Adrianna, Jacob and Taylor; and four great grandchildren, Alexa, Kayden, Audrey Anna and Edan.

Growing up, Gus loved to farm on his dad’s farm in Flat and later on in his years, especially when the grandchildren and great grandchildren came along, he loved spending time with them. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

A private memorial will be held at a later time.