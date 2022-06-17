Obituary – Joseph A. Kaplan

Joseph “Yo-Yo” Anthony Kaplan, age 26, tragically and unexpectedly passed away on June 12, 2022, in Springfield, Mo. Joe was born July 24, 1995, in Baltimore, Md.

He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Leslie “Pop Pop” Sellman; one child, the first baby Kaplan; cousins, Michelle Sims and Madison Sims; and several close friends.

Joe is survived by the love of his life, his wife, Courtney Kaplan; one daughter, Karson “Daddy’s Girl” Kaplan; one son, Kolson “Little Stallion” Kaplan; mother, Irene Williams; step-father, Roger Stroup; father, Eddie Kaplan; sister, Toni Sellman; brother, Bradley Williams; grandmother, Sharon Sellman; aunt, Shirley Sims; aunt and uncle, Jamie and Glen Ullom; mother and father-in-law, Sheila and Ron Wallace; sisters-in-law, Danielle, Rachel, Chloe and Madison; as well as other extended family and close friends.

Joe was a momma’s boy and was very involved with family. He was known to have the best smile and could light up every room. It brings the family comfort knowing he is in Heaven with his “Pop Pop” and “Shell Shell.” Joe loved the outdoors, listening to music and was a hard worker. To his mom, he will always be known as “The Man.” He will be missed by all who knew him.

Joe was lucky and found the love of his life, Courtney. Courtney and the babies meant the world to him.

A memorial service will take place Sunday, June 19, 2022, at 3 p.m. at Deer Lick Park. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net.