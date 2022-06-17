Obituary – Sonja R. Ewing

Sonja Ruth Ewing was born June 19, 1964, to Carol and Robert Dean Ewing, in Denver, Colo. She passed away on June 13, 2022, in Licking, Mo.

She leaves behind a daughter, Leilani Ruth Ewing of Kansas City, Mo.; two brothers, Robert Ewing and David Ewing; two half-brothers, Steve Ewing and Jerry Ewing; and two half-sisters, Sonja Parkhill and Betty Franso; as well as a large extended family of cousins and close friends.

Sonja had a love for artistic and beautiful things, artwork being a gift of her own. She enjoyed music, specifically rock and roll and loved to share her love for it with others. She had a love of travel and her favorite place was wherever she happened to be. She loved to snap photos and have the memory forever. She lived for a time in Hawaii and enjoyed scuba diving. In her early years, she grew up on her family farm and that is where her love for animals started. She had many horses, dogs and cats. She was a great mother and a loyal friend. She will be greatly missed.