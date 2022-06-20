Obituary – Lester E. Jenkins

Lester Ellsworth Jenkins of Flat, Mo., passed away Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at the age of 89. Lester was born on April 29, 1933, in Duke, Mo., to the late James and Mary (Robbins) Jenkins.

Lester was united in marriage to the late Ada Melton on January 12, 1956; this union was blessed with four children. Lester was a Phelps County resident most of his life and made his living working in the construction business. Once retired, he enjoyed fishing for crappie, watching Cardinal Baseball, shopping at yard sales and spending time with his loving family. His family and work were always very important to him, and he taught his children the importance of a good work ethic. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Lester is survived by his children, Wayne (Lorie) Jenkins of Flat, Patti (Richard) Rogers of Flat, Joe (Patty) Jenkins of Millstadt, Ill. and Bryan (Janet) Jenkins of St. James; grandchildren, Jamie (Tim) Medearis, Jessica (Jason) Weikel, Christopher (Allissa) Rogers, Tyler (Ronnie LaRue) Rogers, Jacob Jenkins, Jonathan Jenkins, Cayden Jenkins and Gavin Jenkins; great-grandchildren, Madison Rogers, Olivia Rogers, Aria Rogers, Madison Weikel, Tyler Weikel, Ava Medearis and Paisley Medearis; sister, Norma Harris of Edgar Springs, brother-in-law, Marvin (Wanda) Melton of Edgar Springs; a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

In addition to his parents and loving wife of sixty-two years, Ada, Lester was preceded in death by his siblings, Don Jenkins, Cordell Jenkins, Bonnie Harris, Betty Glascock, Tom Jenkins and Larry Jenkins.

Funeral services for Lester Jenkins will be held at 12 p.m., Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at the Rolla Chapel of the James and Gahr Mortuary, Rolla, Mo., with Matt Peery officiating. Interment will be in the Smith Cemetery, Edgar Springs. A visitation for family and friends will be held prior to the service on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, from 10 a.m. until service time at 12 p.m. Memorials are suggested to the Smith Cemetery; cards are available at all James and Gahr locations. For online condolences please visit www.jamesgahrmortuary.com.