Obituary – Vivian J. Chitwood

Vivian June Goforth Chitwood was born November 29, 1934, in Winona, Mo., to Earl N. and Martha Jane (Miller) McCall and passed away on June 18, 2022, in Salem, Mo., at the age of 87 years, 6 months and 20 days.

Vivian grew up close to Rocky Falls in Shannon County, Mo. She and her siblings worked and helped their father in the logwoods while growing up. Vivian retired from Rawlings in Licking, in 1996, after working as a cutter in the cutting department for 27 years. To say she was a hard worker would be an understatement. As one of her grandchildren recently commented, “nobody could ever mistake her for a quitter.”

Vivian devoted and committed her life to raising her children, teaching them to be honest, hard-working individuals. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, taking advantage of that time to teach them the same values that she instilled in her children. As one of her grandkids recalled, grandma wouldn’t allow her to soak the walnuts in water to make them heavier to bring more money. Her house was always open to others, but especially her nieces and nephews, several of them coming and spending weeks at a time during the summer months.

Vivian loved garden time; she was always anxious to harvest the fresh vegetables and canning the excess that she had grown; blackberry picking and making her FAMOUS blackberry jelly and cooking for her children and grandchildren. Vivian’s blackberry jelly, blackberry cobblers and fried apple pies were impossible to beat. She also loved to piece quilt blocks, making sure all of her children and grandchildren had one of her handmade quilts.

At the time of her death, Vivian was a member of Rock Springs Baptist Church and attended regularly until her health declined. She also enjoyed services at Victor Baptist Church, Anutt, Mo., and in her heart, was still a member there.

On October 14, 2000, Vivian married James Robert “Bob” Chitwood and they enjoyed 14 years together.

Vivian is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bob Chitwood; son-in-law, Freddie Keaton; siblings, Cecil McCall, Geneva Bradshaw, Susie Martin, Lorene Reddy, Velma Storie and Marilyn Beasley.

Vivian is survived by her children, Betty Kinder and husband Roger, Ray Goforth and wife Marilyn, Kay Keaton, and Becky Swiney and husband Dan; 13 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; siblings, Merle McCall, Bell Parks, Stella Parks and Darrell McCall; and special friend and caregiver, Breanne Penner.

A funeral service for Vivian will take place Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Fox Funeral Home, 128 S. Main St., Licking, MO. A visitation will take place from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at Fox Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Boone Creek Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home.