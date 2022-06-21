Obituary – David R. Wells

David Royal Wells, 88, of Salem, Mo., departed this life Monday, June 20, 2022, in Salem, Mo.

Private Family Services will be held with burial to follow in the Miner Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Wilson Mortuary of Salem, Mo.

David is survived by his loving wife Frances Wells, of Salem; sons, Bob Wells and wife Babette, of Salem, and Steve Wells and wife Edie, of Salem; grandchildren, Jennifer Bass and husband Jason, of Salem, Jessica Sullivan and husband Michael, of Salem, Paul Wells and wife Terra, of Licking, and James Wells and wife Megan, of Salem; great-grandchildren, Addi, Ella, Jasper, Hallie, Lyman, Harper, Silas, Colton, Elsie, Matthew, Judson and William; brother, Charles Wells and wife Tammy; sister, Dorothy Bock; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made in memory of David Wells to the Miner Cemetery and left at Wilson Mortuary. Memorial Envelopes will be available.

Online condolences may be entered at www.wilsonmortuary.com