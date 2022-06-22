Classifieds: June 23 – June 29, 2022

Yard/Garage Sale:

Big Carport Sale: 228 North Main Street, Licking. Thursday, 24th, 4-7 p.m.; Friday 25th, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Blankets, rugs, pictures, cookbooks, curtains, decorative pillows, clothes 4-8 Misses, and much more. L/25/1tp

Three-Family Yard Sale: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Friday, June 24; and 8 a.m. – noon, Saturday, June 25, 9330 Highway 63, Houston. H/9/1tp

Three-Family Yard Sale: 3 p.m. – 8 p.m. Thursday, June 23; and 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. Friday, June 24, 1520 South Sam Houston Blvd., directly across from Pizza Hut. Little boy’s clothing, home décor, miscellaneous household. H/9/1tp

For Sale:

For Sale: AKC Registered German short-haired pointer puppies. Champion bloodlines. All shots, need loving homes, $400 each. Call 417-967-0388. H/9/2tp

For Sale: Pre-owned tires — passenger and light truck — largest selection in the area. OK Tire, Houston, 417-967-3694. H/9/2tc

For Sale: Vivint security. Smart security. Professionally installed. Get free professional installation and four free months of monitoring service. (Use promo code 4FREE). Call 855-972-8598. H/6/4tp

For Sale: New at The Licking News, “Missives: The Eternal Quest,” a Christian fiction novel by DK Barnes. L/1/tfn

For Sale: Now available at The Licking News, books by author Marie Lasater – Democrat Ridge and Nature Has the Cure – Vol. 1-3. L/1/tfn

For Sale: Need something to hold your notes? Try Novel Notes, now available at The Licking News. L/1/tfn

For Sale: At The Licking News, books by Larry Dablemont. 115 S. Main St., Licking. L/1/tfn

For Sale: Now available at The Licking News office, “Beyond the Voice of 9-1-1 Dispatch” by Terra Culley, and “Our Constitution Made Easy” by Richard Britner. L/1/tfn

Maps Available: Texas County historical map of caves, springs, mills, evidence of early man, schools, complete guide to our past. Only $1 at the Houston Herald. H/40/tfp

Great Gift: “Images of Our Lives,” a 134-page pictorial history of Houston and Texas County. (Only $36) Available online and you will also receive a free digital copy at: http://www.magcloud.com/browse/issue/773173.

For Rent:

Office Space For Rent: 217 N. Hwy. 63, formerly Country Cupboard. 417-260-3040. L/15/tfc

For Rent: Did you know the Melba Performing Arts Center can be rented for your private event? Call 417-260-0043. H/21/tfp

For Rent: Houston community kitchen, Main Street, Houston. Fully equipped, freezer, walk-in refrigeration, commercial stove, stainless steel work-station tables. Call 417-967-4545 to reserve. H/51/tfp

Notices:

Notice: Pick up a copy of The Licking News at one of these locations. Licking – Town & Country Supermarket, Corner Express, Dollar General, Casey’s, Rinne Fast and Friendly, Rinne Pharmacy, Rte. 63 Liquor, Friend Lumber, Country Crafts & Flea Market and The Licking News; Edgar Springs – Widener General Store and Dollar General; and Houston — Casey’s, Corner Express. L/1/tfn

Services Offered:

QPC Quality Plumbing and Construction, LLC. 24-hr. emergency service. Call today. 573-729-1030. L/1/tfn

Computer Repairs, Consulting and Training: Flexible hours and locations. Call 573-202-5703. L/1/tfn

GENERAC Standby Generators provide backup power during utility power outages, so your home and family stay safe and comfortable. Prepare now. Free seven-year warranty ($695 value!). Request a free quote today! Call for additional terms and conditions, 844-358-6083. H/6/tfp

DIRECTV: Watch your favorite live sports, news and entertainment anywhere. More top premium channels that DISH. Restrictions apply. Call IVS, 833-614-2155. H/51/tfp