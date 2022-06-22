Planned evacuation successful

Photo by Christy Porter
Hickory Manor staff, the Licking Rural Fire Department and the Licking Police Department cooperated in their annual planned, state-mandated, emergency preparedness evacuation on Monday morning. Training, practice and review of procedures are held quarterly, with partial evacuation practices as necessary and monthly internal fire drills. Thirty-five residents were evacuated from the facility in four minutes, with everyone accounted for in less than five minutes. Administrator Tiffani Allen, the staff and Fire Chief Jimmy Sherrill expressed pleasure that this year’s time was better than the 2021 time of just over 5 minutes.
Hickory Manor staff worked together to ensure the evacuation of all residents in the planned evacuation.