Obituary – Patricia Krewson

Patricia Krewson, of Festus, Mo., was born on December 29, 1933, in California. She was the daughter of Paul and Patsy Maples. She died on June 13, 2022, at Crystal Oaks, in Festus, Mo., at the age of 88.

She is survived by her daughter, Lisa (Rick) Boyer, of De Soto, Mo.; step-son, Billy (Hazel) Krewson, of Licking; 17 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; and 1 great great grandchild; traveling partner and best friend for over 70 years, Thelma Johns; and her loving neighbor and friend, David Uhlman.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bill Krewson; one son, Michael Wilson; and three daughters, Vickie Wilson, Debbie Schwartz and Kim Merriman; a dear aunt who helped raise her, Fay Roth; a brother, Gary (Faye) Fanning; and her dear dog, Tinker.

No services. Arrangements under the direction of Dietrich-Mothershead Funeral Home, De Soto, Mo., www.dietrichfuneralhome.com