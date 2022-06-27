Obituary – Otis C. Goad

Otis Charles Goad, 85, of Sherrill, Mo., passed away on June 24, 2022, at his home. Otis was born on June 12, 1937, in Sharkey, Ind., the son of Theodore R. (Ted) and Anna Catherine (Abrams) Goad.

Otis worked as a woodworker throughout his life. He enjoyed calligraphy, art and all types of woodworking.

Otis is survived by his loving wife, Carolyn Ann (Brown) Goad; daughter, Rebecca Lynn Randell; stepson, Robert E. Miller; bonus daughter, Sonya Halsey; sister, Iris Belvadene Buol; brothers, William (Bill) Goad (wife, Karin) and Larry Bruce Goad; four grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Teddy Junior Goad and Homer Lee Goad; and sister, Anna Carolene Goad.

Per his wishes, Otis was cremated, and no services will be held at this time. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net.