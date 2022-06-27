Obituary – Timothy M. Crannell

Timothy Martin Crannell, 58, of Salem, Mo., departed this life Friday, June 24, 2022, in Salem, Mo.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Wilson Mortuary of Salem, Mo.

Timothy is survived by his loving children, Joshua Crannell, of Salem, Sarah Crannell, of Dixon, Megan Carver and husband Jacob, of Licking, and Timothy F. Crannell and wife Jewel, of Licking; mother, Carol Crannell, of Pacific; siblings, Michael Crannell and wife Sheila, of New York, Mary Craven and husband Thomas, of Pennsylvania, Patrick Crannell and wife Kathy, of High Ridge, Mo., Ann Crannell, of Pacific, Karen Bradshaw and husband Kenneth, of Pacific, Chris Crannell and wife Becky, of Piedmont; grandchildren, Elexis, Isabell, Aiden, Millie, Allison, Addie, Zoey, Liam, Anthony, Gavin and Calvin; great-grandchild, Sawyer; special friend, Charish Day; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.

Preceding him in death, father, Roger Crannell; and brother, Peter Crannell.

Memorial Contributions may be made in memory of Timothy Crannell and left at Wilson Mortuary. Memorial Envelopes will be available.

Online condolences may be entered at www.wilsonmortuary.com