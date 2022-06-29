Classifieds: June 30 – July 6, 2022

Yard/Garage Sale:

3-Family Yard Sale: Corner of Beth and Cedar streets, Licking. Thursday, Friday and maybe Saturday, 8-5. L/26/1tp

Garage Sale: Thursday, Friday, 8-5, Saturday until noon. 18945 Dixon Road, Licking. Furniture, washer and dryer, clothes, power saw and miscellaneous items. L/26/1tp

Moving Sale: 5 p.m. Thursday; all day Friday and until noon Saturday, 10006 Highway 17, Success, take West Highway 17, go 10 miles, fourth house past Highway AA, on right. Men’s, women’s and kid’s clothes; toys, home décor, miscellaneous items. H/10/1tc

For Sale:

For Sale: AKC Registered German short-haired pointer puppies. Champion bloodlines. All shots, need loving homes, $400 each. Call 417-967-0388. H/9/2tp

For Sale: Pre-owned tires — passenger and light truck — largest selection in the area. OK Tire, Houston, 417-967-3694. H/9/2tc

For Sale: New at The Licking News, “Missives: The Eternal Quest,” a Christian fiction novel by DK Barnes. L/1/tfn

For Sale: Now available at The Licking News, books by author Marie Lasater – Democrat Ridge and Nature Has the Cure – Vol. 1-3. L/1/tfn

For Sale: Need something to hold your notes? Try Novel Notes, now available at The Licking News. L/1/tfn

For Sale: At The Licking News, books by Larry Dablemont. 115 S. Main St., Licking. L/1/tfn

For Sale: Now available at The Licking News office, “Beyond the Voice of 9-1-1 Dispatch” by Terra Culley, and “Our Constitution Made Easy” by Richard Britner. L/1/tfn

Maps Available: Texas County historical map of caves, springs, mills, evidence of early man, schools, complete guide to our past. Only $1 at the Houston Herald. H/40/tfp

Great Gift: “Images of Our Lives,” a 134-page pictorial history of Houston and Texas County. (Only $36) Available online and you will also receive a free digital copy at: http://www.magcloud.com/browse/issue/773173.

Help Wanted:

Help Wanted: Ozark Township is seeking a part-time experienced equipment operator. Candidates must also be mechanically inclined and knowledgeable in equipment upkeep. For more information or to obtain an application, call 417-932-4917. The township reserves the right to accept or reject any applications. H/10/1tc

For Rent:

Office Space For Rent: 217 N. Hwy. 63, formerly Country Cupboard. 417-260-3040. L/15/tfc

For Rent: Did you know the Melba Performing Arts Center can be rented for your private event? Call 417-260-0043. H/21/tfp

For Rent: Houston community kitchen, Main Street, Houston. Fully equipped, freezer, walk-in refrigeration, commercial stove, stainless steel work-station tables. Call 417-967-4545 to reserve. H/51/tfp

Notices:

Services Offered:

QPC Quality Plumbing and Construction, LLC. 24-hr. emergency service. Call today. 573-729-1030. L/1/tfn

Computer Repairs, Consulting and Training: Flexible hours and locations. Call 573-202-5703. L/1/tfn

GENERAC Standby Generators provide backup power during utility power outages, so your home and family stay safe and comfortable. Prepare now. Free seven-year warranty ($695 value!). Request a free quote today! Call for additional terms and conditions, 844-358-6083. H/6/tfp

DIRECTV: Watch your favorite live sports, news and entertainment anywhere. More top premium channels that DISH. Restrictions apply. Call IVS, 833-614-2155. H/51/tfp