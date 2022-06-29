County has first heat-related death for 2022

Marie Lasater, F-ABMDI, Texas County Coroner

Sadly, Texas County saw its first heat-related death on the first day of summer this year. In 2021, we lost three citizens due to high temperatures, all of which were preventable.

Please be mindful of the temperature, and be sure to drink water throughout the day, taking water with you if you will be working outdoors. People who smoke are particularly sensitive to high temperatures as their bodies have a diminished ability to dispense heat.

Understandably, those on fixed incomes are reluctant to turn on the air conditioner due to the high cost of electricity. An inexpensive alternative is placing a pan of ice in front of your fan – providing chilled air a low cost. Drinking a cold drink with lots of ice will also lower your body temperature at the core, effective in preventing heat stroke.

Probably the most important thing we can do is to check on our neighbors during times of high heat. If you have any concerns, you can contact local law enforcement to do a well-being check.

The Texas County Coroner is available 24 hours a day.