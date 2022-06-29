First Baptist VBS

By Andrea Faber

Another successful year of Vacation Bible School at First Baptist Church is gone. It was a good time with an average of 21 kids per night.

This year was, “The Mighty God…God leads Moses and me.” We learned how God loves us, calls us, saves us, guides us and cares for us. As God led and cared for Moses and the Israelites through the wilderness, He will lead and care for us through life.

The kids had a good time, as well as the leaders. Dinner was served every night with some innovative meals showcasing the theme, such as Passover pasta. Everyone that worked at VBS did an awesome job.

The penny contest is always a big hit. The girls won by weight; we do not have a total yet but all the money raised with the penny contest goes to the Missouri Baptist Children’s Home in St. Louis.

Friday night was parent night where the parents got to come and do all the rotations with their children…fun times for all.

As always, we gave away a boy’s and a girl’s bicycle. The kids receive a ticket for the bike every night they attend and a ticket if they bring a friend, and the friend gets a ticket as well. On Friday the names were drawn by Pastor Rob and the winner of the girl’s bike was Kaylynn Berriault, and for the boy’s bike the winner was Jackson Friend. Jackson was not there so his brother John took the bike for him and since Jackson and John both have bikes, John gave the bike to Eian Stiles.

It was another blessed year of reaching the children in our community.