Log Yard Cleanup July 9

The Ozark Heritage Project (OHP) will be hosting its 14th Lower Current River Cleanup this coming Saturday, July 9. The event is sponsored by Blazer Boats of Ellington, Town & Country Bank of Salem, along with perennial sponsors Tom and Della Bedell of Van Buren, owners of The Landing. Numerous other businesses from around the area donated door prizes.

All participants will be provided work gloves and trash bags and all volunteers receive a FREE Stream Team T-shirt. Registration is at the Log Yard gravel bar from 8 through 10 a.m., then a lunch is served at 1 p.m. This is always preceded by prayer and followed by the awarding of both competition and door prizes. Prizes are given for MOST TRASH as well as for the LARGEST SINGLE GROUP of VOLUNTEERS and for VOLUNTEER TRAVELING THE FARTHEST.

Some prizes this year include an almost new crossbow (it has killed one deer and crippled one thumb), new fish cooker, rod and reel, and another new aluminum Sucker Box. Go to Stewards of the Ozarks or Rick Mansfield Facebook pages for pictures of prizes. Both event support and volunteers are still being sought.

Debris will be gathered from as far downriver as approximately six miles above Van Buren and as far upstream as the gravel bar right below Two Rivers. Much of the larger debris is still from the massive flooding in 2017.

For the past several years, OHP has hosted events that have removed more than 40 tons of debris from local streams and watersheds annually. During Covid-19, OHP did more small clean-ups with one or two people. Any questions, please contact Rick through phone (573) 663-2269, email emansfield2004@yahoo.com or at 701 CR 602, Ellington, MO 63638.