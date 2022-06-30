Obituary – Teresa V. Adams

Teresa Vilene Adams was born in Chaffee, Mo., on February 3, 1958, to Garland Dean and Ina Vern Adams. She passed away on June 18, 2022, in Licking, Mo.

Teresa was unlucky in love and devoted her life to raising her three children, Brian Adams, Cynthia (Adams) Atkinson and Bobby Williams.

Teresa also had a very successful career with the MO Department of Corrections where she was a correctional officer at the Jefferson City Correctional Center, Tipton Correctional Center and South Central Correctional Center. Teresa was promoted to a Corrections Case Manager at South Central Correctional Center and retired earlier this year.

Teresa was preceded in death by her parents, Garland Dean and Ina Vern Adams; her daughter, Cynthia (Adams) Atkinson; and her sister-in-law, Rose Adams.

Teresa is survived by her sons, Brian Dean Adams and Bobby Wayne Williams; her sisters and brothers-in-law, Regina and Keith Ferguson, and Linda and Harold Franklin; her brother, Danial Adams; and three grandchildren.

A memorial service will take place Monday, July 11, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Fox Funeral Home, 128 S. Main St., Licking, MO. A memorial visitation will take place one hour prior to the service, starting at 1 p.m. at Fox Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association in Memory of Teresa Adams, http://heart.org. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home.